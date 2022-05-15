Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Davenport, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 15, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It will be a warm day in Davenport. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

