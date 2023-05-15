Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Davenport, IA
