Davenport will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.