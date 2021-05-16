Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.