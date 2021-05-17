 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News