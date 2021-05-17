Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Davenport, IA
