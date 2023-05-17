Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Davenport, IA
