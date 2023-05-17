Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.