Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

