Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.