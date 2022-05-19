 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

