Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT.