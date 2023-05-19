Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Davenport, IA
