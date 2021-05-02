 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News