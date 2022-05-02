Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.