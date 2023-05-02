Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Davenport, IA
