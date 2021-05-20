 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

