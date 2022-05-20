 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News