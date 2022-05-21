Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Davenport, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

