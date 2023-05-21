Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are expected along a cold front in Iowa today. While most of the activity will not be severe, hail and strong wind could oc…
Feeling like summer today with many seeing highs in the low 80s! Staying dry as well, but showers and storms are going to make a comeback. Fin…
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Thanks to a weak cold front last night, today won't be as warm as Tuesday, but it's still looking nice with sunny skies. Showers and storms ar…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…