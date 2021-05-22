Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
