Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast …
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 de…
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The ar…
- Updated
Central Illinois should have one more day of rain
The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…