Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Davenport, IA
