Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph.