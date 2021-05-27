Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Davenport, IA
