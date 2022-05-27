It will be a warm day in Davenport. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Davenport, IA
