Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.