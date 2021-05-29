Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.