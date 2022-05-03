Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.