Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.