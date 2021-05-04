Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
The Davenport area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…