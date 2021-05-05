 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

