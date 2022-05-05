Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
Rain for eastern Iowa Tuesday and western Iowa Wednesday. It's not just the rain that's going to be shifting though. Check out how our temperatures and winds will be changing in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degree…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Davenport c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Don't…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …