Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Davenport, IA
