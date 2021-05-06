Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Davenport, IA
