Davenport will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Davenport, IA
