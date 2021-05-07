 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

