Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.