Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

