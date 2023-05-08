The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Davenport, IA
