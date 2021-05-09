 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

