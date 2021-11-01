 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

