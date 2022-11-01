Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.