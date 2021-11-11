Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Davenport, IA
