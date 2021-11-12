Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Davenport, IA
