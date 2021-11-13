Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Davenport, IA
