Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.