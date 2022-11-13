It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Get ready for a remarkably warm day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions as well, but rain is coming back for Thursday. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Full details here.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up in a big way Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! Not only are temperatures well below normal, breezy conditions are making it feel even colder. Here's how cold it will get tonight & Saturday.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
Davenport will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…