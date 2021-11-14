 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Davenport, IA

It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

