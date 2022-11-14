 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

