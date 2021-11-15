 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News