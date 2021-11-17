 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News