 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News