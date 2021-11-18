Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Pa…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees to…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degre…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 de…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.