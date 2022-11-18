It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Davenport, IA
