 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News